Weekend COVID-19 numbers for KFL&A region expected today

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today.

On Friday, two new cases of COVID-19 were reported. Both of them are travel-related.

The number of known active cases stayed the same, it's still at 11.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, nearly 83 per cent of the eligible population have their first dose. Nearly 75 per cent are fully vaccinated.