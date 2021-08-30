Weekend COVID-19 numbers for KFL&A region expected today

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today.

On Friday, two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region.

One new variant of concern from a previously confirmed case has also been identified.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 10.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, nearly 84 per cent of the eligible population have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 77 per cent are fully vaccinated.

2 new cases today in #KFLA

⦿ 1 Male, 18-29, under investigation

⦿ 1 Male, under 10 years of age, close contact

4 resolved cases, 10 active cases, 1 new VOC identified #COVID19KFLA pic.twitter.com/bNXuaJm2sN — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) August 27, 2021



