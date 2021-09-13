Weekend COVID-19 numbers for KFL&A region expected today
We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers today.
On Friday, eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported.
the number of known active cases in the region is now at 39.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
On the vaccination front, over 85 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 79 per cent are fully vaccinated.
8 new cases in #KFLA today.— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) September 10, 2021
• 4 Female, 18-29, close contact
• 1 Female, 18-29, under investigation
• 1 Female, 40s, close contact
• 1 Male, 18-29, under investigation
• 1 Male, 30s, under investigation
1 resolved case
39 active cases #COVID19KFLA #ygk pic.twitter.com/AAbgA9FSHb