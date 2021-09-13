iHeartRadio
Weekend COVID-19 numbers for KFL&A region expected today

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab.

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers today. 

On Friday, eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported. 

the number of known active cases in the region is now at 39. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

On the vaccination front, over 85 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 79 per cent are fully vaccinated. 

