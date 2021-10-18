Weekend COVID-19 numbers for KFL&A region expected today
We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers today.
On Friday, five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the KFL&A region.
The number of known active cases is at 45.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
On the vaccination front, nearly 89 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 84 per cent have both doses.
CORRECTION: There are 45 total active cases in #KFLA— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) October 15, 2021
