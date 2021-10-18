iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Weekend COVID-19 numbers for KFL&A region expected today

COVID

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers today. 

On Friday, five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the KFL&A region. 

The number of known active cases is at 45. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

On the vaccination front, nearly 89 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 84 per cent have both doses. 

12

Check out the latest Songs