Weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected Monday
Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting four active cases COVID-19.
Only one person is hospitalized in the intensive care unit
In total, there were 829 confirmed cases of the virus, with 815 resolved and 10 deaths.
The COVID-19 numbers from Saturday and Sunday will be released later today.
Zero new cases of COVID-19 reported in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkLeeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
Weekend COVID-19 numbers for KFL&A expected todayKingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health are reporting 28 active cases of COVID-19.
Buttertart festival coming to Renfrew FairThe Valley's Best Buttertart Contest and Festival comes to the Renfrew Fairgrounds on November 7th, providing an opportunity to meet with bakers while sampling their unique and special creations.
Two students at J.G. Simcoe Public School test positive for COVID-19The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health Unit is reporting two students in the Limestone District School Board have tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
$204,000 raised for Pembroke Regional HospitalThe pandemic may have kept community leaders, hospital staff, doctors and business owners at home, but the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's annual Black & White Gala didn't disappoint.
Kingston Police looking for witnesses in Sydenham Rd. homicideKingston Police are looking for any witnesses to the homicide on Sydenham Rd. and help identifying the driver of a red or orange SUV spotted in the area of Sydenham and Highway 401 on October 16th at 6 p.m..
Man accused of breaking window and punching son in domestic disputeBrockville Police responded to a domestic disturbance late Wednesday night involving an intoxicated man.
One new COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkOne new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
One new COVID-19 case in Renfrew CountyOne new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Renfrew County.