iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected Monday

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting four active cases COVID-19.

Only one person is hospitalized in the intensive care unit

In total, there were 829 confirmed cases of the virus, with 815 resolved and 10 deaths.

The COVID-19 numbers from Saturday and Sunday will be released later today.

12

Check out the latest Songs