Weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected today

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today. 

On Friday, zero new cases of COVID-19 were reported. 

There are zero known active cases of COVID-19 in the region. 

As of the latest case summary update, no one was in the hospital with the virus. 

There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. 

