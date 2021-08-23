iHeartRadio
Weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected today

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.

On Friday, zero new cases of COVID-19 were reported. 

The number of known active cases remain at one. 

As of the latest case summary update, no one is in the hospital with the virus. 

There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. 

