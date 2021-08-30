Weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected today
We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
On Friday, zero new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region.
Only one known active case in the area.
As of the latest case summary update, no one was in the hospital with the virus.
There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19.
-
Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
-
Collection of large household goods in Ottawa Valley this fallLarge household goods for collection are being accepted by the Town of Petawawa, City of Pembroke, and Township of Laurentian Valley this fall.
-
Weekend COVID-19 numbers for KFL&A region expected todayWe are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today.
-
Transit feasibility survey launched in City of PembrokeThe City of Pembroke has launched a survey to gather input on the feasibility of public transit for the area.
-
Dispute leads to charges in Greater NapaneeA 38-year-old man was charged after he was alleged to have tried to drive away from a home with two young children while under the influence.
-
Local candidates preparing for three all-candidates meetings next weekLocal candidates vying for the Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes electoral riding in the 2021 federal election are preparing for three all-candidates meetings next week.
-
One person dead, two others injured, after fatal collision on Hwy. 401One person is dead and two others are injured after a single-vehicle rollover on Hwy. 401 between Napanee and Odessa.
-
Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkZero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.
-
Fatal motorcycle collision in Township of Brudenell, Lyndoch and RaglanOntario Provincial Police in Killaloe are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision in the Township of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan.