Weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected today

COVID-19

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today. 

On Friday, zero new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region. 

Only one known active case in the area. 

As of the latest case summary update, no one was in the hospital with the virus. 

There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19. 

