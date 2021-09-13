iHeartRadio
17°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected today

COVID19

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers today. 

On Friday, two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases in the region is now at five. 

As of the latest case summary update, there was one person in the hospital with the virus. 

12

Check out the latest Songs