Weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected today
We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers today.
On Friday, six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases in the region is at nine.
As of the latest case summary update, one person is in the hospital with the virus.
There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.
