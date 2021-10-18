Weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected today

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers today.

On Friday, two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 17.

As of the latest case summary update, two people are in the hospital with the virus, one of them is in the intensive care unit.

There are two active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. One in the community of Madawaska Valley. The other at a school in the area.