Weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected today
We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
On Friday, zero new cases of COVID-19 were reported.
As of the latest case summary update, no one is in the hospital with the virus.
Two active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. One is marked as a community outbreak, the other marked at a workplace.
