iHeartRadio
-2°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected today

covid 19

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today. 

On Friday, zero new cases of COVID-19 were reported. 

As of the latest case summary update, no one is in the hospital with the virus. 

Two active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. One is marked as a community outbreak, the other marked at a workplace. 

12

Check out the latest Songs