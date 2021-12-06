Weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected today
We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
On Friday, 10 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.
The number of known active cases in the area is at 27.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
Five active COVID-19 outbreaks, two are marked as community outbreaks, two marked in the workplace, and one is marked at a school.
