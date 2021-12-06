iHeartRadio
Weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected today

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab.

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today. 

On Friday, 10 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. 

The number of known active cases in the area is at 27. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

Five active COVID-19 outbreaks, two are marked as community outbreaks, two marked in the workplace, and one is marked at a school. 

