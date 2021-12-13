Weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected today

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.

On Friday, one new case of COVID-19 was reported.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 54.

As of the latest case summary update, two people are in the hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit.

There are nine active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.

Five are marked as school outbreaks, two are marked as community outbreaks, and two are marked as workplace outbreaks.