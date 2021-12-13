Weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected today
We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
On Friday, one new case of COVID-19 was reported.
The number of known active cases in the region is at 54.
As of the latest case summary update, two people are in the hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit.
There are nine active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.
Five are marked as school outbreaks, two are marked as community outbreaks, and two are marked as workplace outbreaks.
-
96 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark since FridayThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a total of 96 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.
-
Urgent plea to protect KFLA&A hospital capacityAs COVID-19 cases continue to rise, The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington (KFL&A) Public Health Unit is asking the communities of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington; Hastings Prince Edward, and Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark to come together to stop the growing COVID-19 case numbers.
-
Weekend COVID-19 numbers for KFL&A expected todayWe are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today.
-
A Merry Christmas Radio Play Revival cancelledThe Brockville Theatre Guild has announced that its production of A Merry Christmas Radio Play Revival has been cancelled.
-
Eight LDSB schools switch to online learning starting todayThe Limestone District School Board has tweeted that eight schools will pivot to online learning as of Monday.
-
27 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19.
-
Nine new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyNine new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Renfrew County.
-
104 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&AFor the second straight day, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the KFL&A region is in the triple-digits.
-
Youth arrested after school shooting threatA Brockville youth has been arrested after they were alleged to have threatened a school shooting at St. Mary Catholic High School.