Weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected today
We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
On Friday, there were nine new cases in the region.
The number of known active cases in the region is at 35.
As of the latest case summary update, two people are in the hospital with the virus, one person in the intensive care unit.
There are five active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region, including three at schools and two at workplace settings.
Utilities Kingston completes $5.1-million investment in downtown substationIn a press release, the City of says the recently upgraded Municipal Substation No. 1 (MS1) is supplying power to the downtown core.
142 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark since FridayThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a sharp increase of COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
442 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A since FridayA total of 422 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the KFL&A region since friday.
CCHL postpones remaining 2021 games to 2022The Central Canada Hockey League has announced it is postponing all of its remaining games in 2021 to 2022.
Country music singer Jason Blaine presents $80,000 cheque for eight Pembroke organizationsOn Friday, country music singer and Pembroke's own Jason Blaine presented a cheque for $80,000 for eight organizations in the region.
Visitor policy at Pembroke Regional Hospital changes due to Omicron variantAdmitted patients may only be allowed to have two visitors and two essential caregivers for the entirety of their stay.
Charges laid in Pembroke restaurant robbery investigationOntario Provincial Police of the Upper Ottawa Valley are investigating a robbery at a restaurant in Pembroke.
Suspected cocaine and cannabis seized in traffic stop in North GrenvilleA traffic stop in North Grenville has lead to drug charges.