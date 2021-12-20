Weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected today

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.

On Friday, there were nine new cases in the region.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 35.

As of the latest case summary update, two people are in the hospital with the virus, one person in the intensive care unit.

There are five active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region, including three at schools and two at workplace settings.