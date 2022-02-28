Weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected today
We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
On Friday, 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.
The number of known active cases in the region is at 103.
In the latest case summary update, eight people are in the hospital with the virus, two people are in the intensive care unit.
There are five active outbreaks of COVID-19. Three are at retirement homes, one is at a long-term care home, and one is at a congregate living facility.
