Weekend KFL&A COVID-19 numbers expected today

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today.

On Friday, three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region.

Seven new variants of concern from previously confirmed cases were also identified.

The number of known active cases is currently at 37.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, 86 per cent of the eligible population have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 80 per cent are fully vaccinated.