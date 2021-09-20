iHeartRadio
Weekend Renfrew County COVID-19 numbers expected today

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today. 

On Friday, three new cases of COVID-19 were reporting in the region. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at eight. 

As of the latest case summary update, no one was in the hospital with the virus. 

