Weekend Renfrew County COVID-19 numbers expected today
We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
On Friday, three new cases of COVID-19 were reporting in the region.
The number of known active cases in the region is at eight.
As of the latest case summary update, no one was in the hospital with the virus.
Four new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkFour new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.
Weekend KFL&A COVID-19 numbers expected todayWe are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today.
Two new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkTwo new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.
Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes candidates on housing shortageThe local candidates for the Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes share their thoughts on tackling the housing shortage in the riding and across the country.
One new COVID-19 case in Renfrew CountyOne new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Renfrew County.
One new COVID-19 case in KFL&AOne new case of COVID-19 is being reported in the KFL&A region.
Two men charged after attack in downtown KingstonTwo men have been charged after a violent attack in downtown Kingston.
Four new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting four new cases of COVID-19.
Cocaine and heroin seized after traffic stop in PembrokeOntario Provincial Police seized cocaine and heroin after a traffic stop in City of Pembroke.