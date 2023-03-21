Westminster Public School students raise funds to help local homeless

On March 9th, students and school staff at Westminster Public School welcomed a representative from the Cooperative Care Centre to Westminster Public School for a cheque presentation. The event was a wonderful opportunity for students to see their efforts come to fruition, speak with the representative, and see the positive impact they can have on their community. Students raised $350 for the Centre to help those in the local community experiencing homelessness.

"We are extremely proud of our students for their hard work and dedication in raising these funds," said Westminster Public School Principal Jennifer Moore. "They have demonstrated great leadership and empathy, and we hope that this will inspire others to take action and make a positive impact in their own communities."

Organized by students in the Equity and Inclusion and Leadership Clubs at the school, the money was raised through the sale of candygrams (a lollipop with a greeting or other prepared message) during the weeks leading up to Valentine's Day. Students worked together to create and sell the candygrams, which were delivered to their classmates on February 14th.

Grade 5 student and member of both clubs Shaelynn Lindsay say she and her classmates selected the Cooperative Care Centre because of their ability to make a positive impact in the lives of others, "Everyone agrees that it's nice to help others and give back. It makes me feel very happy knowing that our fundraiser will help people in our community."

The Cooperative Care Centre is grateful for the students' generosity and says the funds will help them support people experiencing homelessness with temporary overnight accommodation, food and safety. "We are incredibly thankful for the generosity of Westminster Public School students and that they have chosen to support our organization to help those experiencing homelessness. This donation will make a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need, and we are inspired by their compassion and dedication to making a positive difference in our community," says Cooperative Care Centre Director Shane Melcher.

