What is open and closed on Canada Day in South Frontenac

The Township of South Frontenac is getting prepared for Canada Day long weekend. There will be multiple closures and delays in effect through the weekend.

On Saturday, July 1st, the Sydenham Library branch will be closed to the public. As well as the Portland and Loughborough Landfill sites.

Residents are being informed that Township offices will be closed on Monday, July 3rd. Garbage and recycling collection will be taking place one day later throughout the week, due to the Monday closures.

A road closure will be in effect on Rutledge Road and in the village of Sydenham on July 1st starting at 9:30 a.m. for the Sydenham Canada parade. Also in Sydenham the Cataraqui Trail will be closed between the George Street and Clearwater Road trailheads between 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. on July 1st. Alternate routes will be posted on the trailhead gates.

The Township reminds residents that a Level One Fire Ban remains in effect in South Frontenac Township. Campfires and cooking fires are only permitted (no fireworks). The Ministry of Natural Resources also has declared a Restricted Fire Zone that affects the northern part of the Township where no burning of any kind is allowed. Residents that live in an area under a Restricted Fire Zone, must follow MNR guidelines.

With the fire ban on, the Township is encouraging everyone to come to the sanctioned Township fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. in Sydenham. There are ten different shuttle buses making it easy to get to the spectacular fireworks finale. Watch the Township website and socials to see updates on Canada Day if the show needs to be postponed due to weather or other reasons.

Residents are reminded to slow down and drive with extreme caution, particularly near the event sites at Glendower Hall, Centennial Park, Point Park, and Storrington Lions Club Hall.

For a full list of events by location, please visit www.southfrontenac.net/canadaday

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray