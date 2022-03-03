Whitewater Region Fire receiving support for firefighter training

Whitewater Region Fire says it is receiving support from Enbridge Gas to help purchase items that support firefighter training.

The support comes from a $250,000 donation from Enbridge Gas that will be shared with 50 Ontario fire departments. Its part of the Safe Community Project Assist program.

According to a press release, since the launch of the program in 2012, 244 grants have been provided to Ontario fire departments.

"Safe Community Project Assist improves access to training materials for fire departments," says Jon Pegg, Ontario Fire Marshal and Chair of the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council, in a press release.

"Firefighting can be dangerous and unpredictable, and these training materials positively contribute to the health and safety of firefighters and the broader community."

The funds will be used to purchase "educational materials" that will help "enhance life-saving techniques."