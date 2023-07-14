Whitewater Seniors Home Support & Active Living receive funding

MPP for Renfrew, Nippissing, Pembroke, John Yakabuski, announced the approval of a $25,000 Seniors Community Grant.

On July 5, the Honourable John Yakabuski, who serves as the MPP for Renfrew - Nippissing - Pembroke, announced the approval of a $25,000 Seniors Community Grant to the Township of Whitewater Region and Whitewater Seniors Home Support and Active Living Program.

The funding, which is provided by the Province of Ontario, will help support the continued programming in the Whitewater Region to reduce social isolation. It aims to reduce social isolation by increasing access to programs and services as well as increasing volunteerism among older adults. The program is led by the Whitewater Seniors Working Group and Seniors Liaison Coordinator, Margaret Morin.