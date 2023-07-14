Whitewater Seniors Home Support & Active Living receive funding
MPP for Renfrew, Nippissing, Pembroke, John Yakabuski, announced the approval of a $25,000 Seniors Community Grant.
On July 5, the Honourable John Yakabuski, who serves as the MPP for Renfrew - Nippissing - Pembroke, announced the approval of a $25,000 Seniors Community Grant to the Township of Whitewater Region and Whitewater Seniors Home Support and Active Living Program.
The funding, which is provided by the Province of Ontario, will help support the continued programming in the Whitewater Region to reduce social isolation. It aims to reduce social isolation by increasing access to programs and services as well as increasing volunteerism among older adults. The program is led by the Whitewater Seniors Working Group and Seniors Liaison Coordinator, Margaret Morin.
-
Tourism Kingston launches series of Creative Kingston walking toursNine new walking tours allow Kingston visitors to explore the past and present of film, music, and literature in the Limestone City.
-
Todd Gill joining Larry Robinson at Gord Brown Memorial Golf TournamentFormer defenceman for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Todd Gill, will be joining Larry Robinson for the Gord Brown Memorial Golf Tournament.
-
Kinton Ramen opening new location in Kingston, ONKinton Ramen, a national brand, is set to open its first-ever location in Kingston.
-
Annual Kids & Cops Fishing Derby set for AugustUpper Ottawa OPP officers will be helping children learn the joys of fishing this summer during the annual Kids, Cops, and Canadian Tire Fishing Derby in August.
-
23-year-old charged following attack on partnerKingston Police have charged an individual after an incident of Intimate Partner Violence.
-
New long term care facility named in AthensA new long-term care facility in Athens has been named following a generous donation by the Tackaberry family.
-
America Cup of Stocksport coming to Harrowsmith in JulyThe Canadian Ice-Stock Federation in partnership with the South Frontenac Stocksport Club is hosting the America Cup Stocksports Tournament in July.
-
28-year-old charged after altercation with policeUpper Ottawa OPP have charged a man following an assault investigation.
-
UOV OPP charge driver with impaired after collisionThe Upper Ottawa OPP has charged a 21-year-old Beachburg resident with impaired driving following a collision.