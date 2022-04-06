Wife and daughter assaulted by Kingston man: Kingston Police

Kingston Police have arrested and charged a man after he was alleged to have assaulted his wife and daughter.

Police received a call for assistance just after 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, reporting a man and a woman fighting.

Officers met with the male accused outside the home when the accused was confronted by their father and the two men began yelling at each other.

Police say they tried to intervene and were told to "shut up" by the accused and were told they had no business being involved in a family matter.

An investigation by police alleges that the man had been in an argument with his wife and teenaged daughter over household chores.

Police allege that the accused struck his wife several times, and when the daughter tried to intervene, he proceeded to strike his daughter.

At around 4 p.m., the male accused was arrested for assault with police saying the man spat at his wife while being escorted to the police cruiser.

A 42-year-old kingston man faces three counts of assault.