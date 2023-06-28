Wildfire smoke causes special air quality statement in KFL&A area

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for the KFL&A area. High levels of air pollution were expected to develop overnight on June 27th, due to smoke from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec, resulting in deteriorated air quality. Conditions may improve for some areas Friday. They say air quality and visibility can fluctuate over short distances and can vary from hour to hour due to the wildfire smoke.

The local health unit says wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health even at low concentrations. People with lung disease (like asthma or heart disease), older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

The Health Unit says milder and more common symptoms of smoke exposure include:

- Sore and watery eyes

- Runny nose and sinus irritation

- Scratchy throat and mild coughing

- Headache

Severe symptoms include:

- Shortness of breath

- Wheezing (including asthma attacks)

- Severe cough

- Dizziness

- Chest pains

- Heart palpitations

The Health Unit suggests people stop or reduce their activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or they feel unwell. Please contact a healthcare provider if you develop severe symptoms.

Check the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) and monitor symptoms. The Health Unit says people respond differently to smoke, but mild irritation and discomfort are common and usually disappear when the smoke clears. Drinking lots of water can help your body cope with the smoke.

Those interested can continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by the Environment Canada website. For the latest status and details on all alerts, visit the Government of Canada's website.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray