Wildflowers being planted along Sir John A. Macdonald Blvd

The City of Kingston will begin planting wildflowers along Sir John A. Macdonald Blvd, as part of a pilot project.

The project was originally slated for 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

The city says staff will be installing signage in the area to indicate where the wildflowers are growing.

“We are using a perennial seed mix, which includes native wildflowers and grasses and is roadside salt tolerant,” said Operations Manager, Troy Stubinski in a press release. “Once seeded, we will monitor the area for growth and, if needed, will complete isolated reseeding.”

It's noted that it may take a while to see the wildflowers as they are expected to bloom in the second and third years of growth.