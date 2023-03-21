Win big and support Ontario SPCA through "Draws for Paws"
Whether playing to win or just to help animals in need, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society says there are a whole lot of reasons for their "Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery". Tickets go on sale today for the fundraising lottery, which helps animals in need.
The Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery has a guaranteed jackpot of $5,000, but the more tickets sold, the higher the jackpot will grow. The winner of the Ontario SPCA's first-ever lottery, which took place last fall, took home over $60,000.
Tickets are now on sale for the grand prize draw taking place on April 28th, 2023. In addition to the grand prize jackpot, there are also extra opportunities to win. Tickets will be entered in the early bird draws taking place on March 30th, April 6th and April 20th.
The cost is 10 tickets for $10.00, 40 tickets for $20.00, or to celebrate the Ontario SPCA's 150th anniversary, 200 tickets can be purchased for $40, with an additional 150 bonus tickets. Tickets can be purchased online at ontariospcalottery.ca
"The Ontario SPCA's Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery is an exciting way to potentially win big while also helping animals in need," says Carol Boudreau, Interim Manager, Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre. "Think of what you could do with those winnings if you're our lucky grand prize draw winner!"
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
