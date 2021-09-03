iHeartRadio
19°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Winchester Hospital implements full COVID-19 vaccination policy

image.jpg?t=1611760535&size=Large

The Winchester Hospital has implemented a full COVID-19 vaccination policy

The hospital says employees who don't get a first dose by September 7th will be placed on unpaid leave of absence.

An October 15th deadline is set for a second dose

97 per cent of general staff have been fully vaccinated

All medical staff have had two doses.

12

Check out the latest Songs