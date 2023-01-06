Winner announced for PRHF 'Catch the Ace' week #11 and #12

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation says they are delighted to announce their Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle winners for weeks #11 and #12 for their Catch the Ace online fundraiser.

The PRHF are sending their congratulations to Rick Smith of Braeside who won the weekly pot amount of $1,216 in the December 28th draw after his ticket #K-2624148 and card #15, revealed the Jack of Spades. Rick, purchased his ticket online and was thrilled with the win saying "It is such a great way to support our local hospitals. I will continue to play each week."

Kim Prentice of Pembroke was named the week #12 winner on January 4th, taking home the weekly pot amount of $1,370 after her ticket #L-2565512 and card #47 were selected through the online random generator and revealed the 10 of Diamonds. Kim also purchased her ticket online.

Kim said she's putting the funds towards the purchase of a new TV. Roger Martin, PRHF Executive Director shared that the Catch the Ace week #13 draw has launched with an estimated jackpot amount of over $20,000 if the Ace is caught.

As of now, the PRHF says the draws have raised over $28,000 for the hospital and the 'Cancer Care Campaign!'

Those interested can purchase tickets, visit www.PRHcatchtheace.ca. Tickets are also available at cash sale locations Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express, Cork Culture, Beyond Nutrition (Petawawa), Comfort Inn Pembroke and Bumpy Roads Studio (downtown Pembroke).

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray