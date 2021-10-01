Winners at the Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala

The Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala was held last night.

Joanne Sytsma was named the Citizen of the year, Shelley Bacon from Northern Cables won Business Person of the Year, and Zachary Benson was named the Young Professional of the Year.

The 2020 lifetime achievement award went to late MP Gord Brown, who represented Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes from 2004 until his death in May of 2018.

Outgoing Police Chief Scott Fraser was also surprised with an award at the event.

Other winners at the event include the following:

Business of the Year - Wills Transfer

Small Business Award - Falcon Security

Tourism Award - The Brockville Museum

Community Excellence - shared by the Shriners and Rotarians

Ben Tekamp Award - Rebecca Bredin

The event was held drive-in style at the Sunnidel Golf & Learning Centre because of COVID-19.