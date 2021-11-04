Winter Games proceeding despite many concerns by county committee

The 2020 Ontario Winter Games are proceeding, despite some concerns by the organizing committee about transportation, venues and access to medical teams.

County council passed a motion in support of the games allowing for the signing of agreements and contracts last Wednesday and despite the fact it was a split decision on endorsing it, based on the weighted voting system at the county, it was passed.

The motion “reassured the province of Ontario and the community of its intention to proceed with the hosting of the Ontario 2022 Winter Games” and continued to authorize the County of Renfrew to enter into a contract and agreements to proceed with the games consistent with funding designated for the games. The motion was introduced by Reeve Emon and seconded by Mayor Sweet, who chairs the Development and Property Committee.

“We are confident we can put forward a good Games,” Renfrew Reeve Peter Emon, the chair of the games, told Renfrew County council last Wednesday, just prior to asking for a motion in support of the games. “We have a very dedicated and hard-working group of volunteers. We are committed to moving forward with the games.”

The games are scheduled for February 24-27 and March 3-6.