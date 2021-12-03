Winter storm expected to hit Renfrew County Sunday
A winter storm looks to be on its way to Renfrew County.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement expecting the winter storm to make its way to the region Sunday afternoon.
The special weather statement was issued for the following areas:
- Barry's Bay - Killaloe
- Petawawa - Pembroke - Cobden
The weather agency expects 10 to 25 cm of snow to fall, with strong winds between 60 to 70 km/h.
There is also a risk of heavy and freezing rain for some areas.
Hazardous travel conditions are also expected.