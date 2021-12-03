Winter storm expected to hit Renfrew County Sunday

A winter storm looks to be on its way to Renfrew County.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement expecting the winter storm to make its way to the region Sunday afternoon.

The special weather statement was issued for the following areas:

Barry's Bay - Killaloe

Petawawa - Pembroke - Cobden

The weather agency expects 10 to 25 cm of snow to fall, with strong winds between 60 to 70 km/h.

There is also a risk of heavy and freezing rain for some areas.

Hazardous travel conditions are also expected.