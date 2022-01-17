Winter storm warning in effect for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the region.

Environment Canada is calling for total snowfall amounts of 25 to 40 cm.

The storm is hitting Brockville - Prescott, Gananoque - Mallorytown, Merrickville-Wolford - Kemptville and Westport - Charleston Lake,

Snow will be heavy at times, with snowfall rates anywhere between five to eight centimetres Monday morning.

Local blowing snow also expected with winds gusting up to 60 km/h.

The weather is expected to continue through till this evening.