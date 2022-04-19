Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Brockville area

A weather advisory is in effect that will make some groan.

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for the Brockville - Prescott, Gananoque - Mallorytown, Merrickville-Wolford - Kemptville and Westport - Charleston Lake region.

Anywhere between five to ten centimetres of snow could fall beginning this morning.

Environment Canada says snowfall rates can hit peaks of up to three centimetres per hour.

However, it adds above freezing temperatures may limit snowfall accumulations.

The national weather agency is warning of potential reduced visibility on roadways, and advises both drivers and pedestrians to take extra care given the weather conditions.



With files from The Canadian Press.