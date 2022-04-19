Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Kingston region

A weather advisory is in effect that will make some groan.

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for the Kingston - Odessa - Frontenac Islands region.

The advisory stretches from the Kingston region to the Quebec border.

Environment Canada says snowfall rates can hit peaks of up to three centimetres per hour.

However, it adds above freezing temperatures may limit snowfall accumulations.

The national weather agency is warning of potential reduced visibility on roadways, and advises both drivers and pedestrians to take extra care given the weather conditions.



With files from The Canadian Press.