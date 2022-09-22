Winterize your perennial garden in a 'pollinator-friendly' way

Are you interested in increasing the number of pollinators in your perennial garden?

If so, join Rideau 1000 Islands Master Gardeners and Utilities Kingston experts for a free pollinator workshop.

The event will take place Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Utilities Kingston Water Conservation Garden on John Counter Boulevard.

The workshop is free to attend and will focus on organic management practices for local gardens to protect and support pollinators during the fall and winter months.

Some highlights of the workshop include:

Master Gardeners will provide insight into winterizing your garden and creating pollinator-friendly landscapes during the fall. Experts will discuss gardening techniques and what to grow, and each Master Gardener will provide time for questions and answers.

Utilities Kingston will showcase the fall perennials in the water conservation garden and promote active strategies to rewild residential lawns, with a free guided garden tour.

Participants will build a pollinator insect hotel, to provide refuge from the cold winter months, as well as a place to populate in the springtime. The recycled materials will be provided by Utilities Kingston.

Build a residence for important garden bugs and insects and learn how to maintain and establish the insect hotel.

Those interested in attending must RSVP by Friday, September 30, 2022. Registration is free, and the event is suitable for adults, though families are welcome.

To register, email conservation@utilitieskingston.com with the following information:

Contact name

Number of participants and names of each (needed for prize draw)

Best way to contact you in the event of a weather cancellation

Accessibility requirements, if any

Please register by Friday, Sept. 30. In the event of rain, participants will be contacted regarding cancellations.



Prize draw rules

The purchase of any product or service is not required to participate in the raffle.

Each name received at registration will be entered into the prize draw. You must be at the workshop to claim the prize.

The prize draw is not open to employees of Utilities Kingston or the City of Kingston.

Prize is drawn at random.

Entries are limited to one per person.

There is one prize available, valued at approximately $150.

Winner is contacted directly and onsite at the workshop.

Prize must be claimed in person at Utilities Kingston, 85 Lappan's Lane, in Kingston, Ontario.

Personal information is collected under the terms of our privacy policy.

All prizes won are provided on an "as-is" basis, may not be exactly as shown, and are used at the owners' own risk.



For more information, please contact customer service, by calling 613-546-0000, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or visit www.UtilitiesKingston.com

