With more snow on the way OPP offer safety tips to winter drivers

Ontario Provincial Police from Stormont, Dundas,and Glengarry are reminding motorists to to slow down and adjust their driving for the road and weather conditions. Police are reporting the between December 16, 2022, and December 17, 2022, officers from the SDG Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 36 motor vehicle collisions.

With more snow on the way, the Stormont Dundas and Glengarry (OPP) would like to remind motorists to plan and prepare themselves for winter driving. They offer the following tips to assist drivers in getting to their destination safely:

- Equip your vehicle with winter tires. Tests have proven that snow tires provide better traction, control and reduced stopping distances on snow- and ice-covered roads

- Have your vehicle fully serviced to avoid unnecessary breakdowns and ensure that your heater/defroster, lights, and wiper blades are all functioning properly

- Ensure the vehicles windows are clear of frost, ice, and snow before heading out

- Ensure your windshield washer fluid is topped up and functioning properly and carry spare fluid in your vehicle

- Have an ice scraper and snow brush in your vehicle to clear ice and snow from all windows, mirrors, lights, and the roof of your vehicle

- Ensure your fuel tank is kept above half full so you don't run out of gas if stranded

- Have emergency supplies with you, including a charged cellphone. Consider purchasing an emergency kit for your vehicle

- Most importantly, slow down, give yourself extra space between you and other vehicles, and avoid unnecessary distractions

For more information, you can visit Ontario.ca/winter driving. For road conditions visit Ontario.ca/511 or dial 511 on your cell phone (Hands free).

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray