Woman alleged to strike vehicle with children inside multiple times

Kingston Police have charged a woman after she was alleged to have struck a vehicle with children in the car multiple times.

Police say at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, the complainant had gotten into an argument with another resident known to the complainant over parking.

The resident then returned inside their home and called the accused.

Police say a physical altercation between the accused and the complainant erupted leading to the accused allegedly getting into her vehicle and intentionally striking the complainant's car two to three times.

Children were inside the complainant's car at the time of the incident.

A 27-year-old woman was charged with dangerous operation under the Criminal Code of Canada.