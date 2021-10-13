Woman arrested after threatening to burn down apartment building

Brockville Police say a 42-year-old female was arrested after she was alleged to have threatened to burn down her apartment building.

Police say they responded to the complaint at around 5:10 a.m. on Sunday on King St. W.

The caller stated there was strong smell of gasoline.

Brockville Fire and Brockville Police arrived and evacuated everyone in the building.

The 42-year-old female was arrested for possession of incendiary material, mischief and uttering threats.

Police say an investigation found that the woman was upset with a 43-year-old male, leading to her threatening to burn the building down and pouring gasoline all through her apartment.

The woman was held in custody for a bail hearing.