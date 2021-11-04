Woman arrested for possession of controlled drugs for the purpose of trafficking

Brockville police including their drugs and intelligence unit emergency Response Team assisted by the Ontario Provincial Police Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant pursuant to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act on an apartment at 206 King Street West in the City of Brockville.

The search yielded quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, and prescription medications which were all seized as part of the investigation.

A 46 year old female has been arrested and held for a bail hearing on three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking contrary to the controlled drugs and substances act.

The Brockville Fire Department and members of the City’s Property Standards office also attended the address to conduct parallel investigations addressing any safety concerns that may exist.

Investigations continue into ongoing complaints surrounding this address.