Woman arrested in alleged donation bin thefts

BELLEVILLE, ONT - Belleville Police have arrested a woman in relation to alleged thefts from donation bins early Monday.

Police say 34-year-old Cynthia Newnham had outstanding warrants for public mischief, failing to comply with a summons, and use of a firearm without cause.

Police say they also located a vehicle in relation to the investigation later in the day.

The vehicle was located in a parking lot on North Front St. Monday.

Newnham is scheduled to appear in court on June 17th.