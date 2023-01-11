Woman assaults boyfriend and kicks officer in domestic dispute
Early on January 11th, 2023 around 1:00 a.m., Brockville Police Service report that they received a complaint regarding a domestic disturbance at a residence on Water Street. Officers attended the scene not long after and located the male and female couple involved.
The following investigation revealed that the two were engaged in a verbal argument which resulted in the 51-year-old female, striking her boyfriend in the face with her knee. The knee caused a significant injury to the male's nose. Police report that the injury was considered non-life-threatening.
As a result, the female was placed under arrest for assault. During the arrest, the female kicked one of the officers involved. She was held in custody for a bail hearing for the offence of assault and assaulting a peace officer.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
