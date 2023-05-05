Woman at KHSC charged working with fraudulent nursing qualifications

Kingston Police have released an update on an ongoing fraud investigation. Police explain that on February 1st, 2023 a report was filed with the Kingston Police by the Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) regarding a former employee who had gained employment as a nurse.

While conducting an employee check, KHSC discovered that this individual was not registered with the College of Nurses of Ontario and was not qualified for the job.

Following an investigation by the Kingston Police Fraud Unit, a 22-year-old individual turned themselves in to police on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023. As a result, they have been charged with the following offences:

- Fraud over $5000

- False pretense

- Three counts of uttering a forged document

Kingston Police say the accused was released on an Undertaking with a future first appearance court date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray