Woman charged in sexual assault investigation involving child under 16 years-of-age
Ontario Provincial Police in Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry have arrested and charged a woman after investigating allegations of the sexual assault of a young person under the age of 16.
The accused is a 28-year-old woman from North Glengarry. Police explain that they made the arrest on July 12th, 2023 with the help of the OPP's Crime Unit. As a result, the woman is now facing the following charges:
- Sexual Interference.
- Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16 Years of Age.
- Invitation to Sexual Touching on a Person Under 16 Years of Age.
In a release, police say the identity of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.
After the arrest, the accused was released from custody with a future court date.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
