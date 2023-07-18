Woman charged in sexual assault investigation involving child under 16 years-of-age

Ontario Provincial Police in Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry have arrested and charged a woman after investigating allegations of the sexual assault of a young person under the age of 16.

The accused is a 28-year-old woman from North Glengarry. Police explain that they made the arrest on July 12th, 2023 with the help of the OPP's Crime Unit. As a result, the woman is now facing the following charges:

- Sexual Interference.

- Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16 Years of Age.

- Invitation to Sexual Touching on a Person Under 16 Years of Age.

In a release, police say the identity of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

After the arrest, the accused was released from custody with a future court date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray