Woman charged in stabbing at Millwood Ave.

Brockville Police have arrested and charged a 39-year-old woman in relation to a stabbing on Millwood Ave.

Police say they were contacted by ambulance services to help assist a 45-year-old man who was stabbed in the abdomen at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The man was located on King St. West by both paramedics and police and was transported to Kingston General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the stabbing incident had taken place about an hour earlier outside of a home on Millwood Ave.

On Thursday, officers on patrol arrested a 39-year-old female in relation to the incident.

The woman, who was not named in the release, was charged with aggravated assault, robbery and failing to comply with a probation order.

She is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing.