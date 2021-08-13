iHeartRadio
26°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Woman charged in stabbing at Millwood Ave.

Brockville Police

Brockville Police have arrested and charged a 39-year-old woman in relation to a stabbing on Millwood Ave. 

Police say they were contacted by ambulance services to help assist a 45-year-old man who was stabbed in the abdomen at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. 

The man was located on King St. West by both paramedics and police and was transported to Kingston General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. 

Police say the stabbing incident had taken place about an hour earlier outside of a home on Millwood Ave. 

On Thursday, officers on patrol arrested a 39-year-old female in relation to the incident. 

The woman, who was not named in the release, was charged with aggravated assault, robbery and failing to comply with a probation order.

She is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing. 

12

Check out the latest Songs