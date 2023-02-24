Woman charged smashing through store window with fire extinguisher
Gananoque Police report that officers responded to a business in the city's east end on February 23rd. Officers say that at the scene a female was reported dispersing a fire extinguisher at the building and its surrounding property.
When the female could not gain access through the front door of the business she then used the fire extinguisher to break through the front window and jumped into the store. When entering the store through the broken window, the female suffered a large injury as a result but continued to chase staff and customers with the extinguisher.
Police at the scene say that they attempted to control the female so that medical attention could be administered, but the female then fought with police and was eventually restrained after resisting arrest and attempting to spit on officers.
Following the de-escalation of the incident, the 28-year-old female, from Richmond Hill was treated for her injuries and then held for a Bail Hearing where she was held in custody until her next Court appearance.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Council approves 2023 budget for County of RenfrewFollowing an annual budget workshop, the County of Renfrew Council has approved a budget for 2023. The 2023 approved County levy will increase by 2.5%, excluding new assessment growth translating into a residential property tax impact of $9.88 increase per $100,000 of assessed value.
Soup Fest returns to Downtown Pembroke for third yearSaturday, March 4th at the Pembroke Farmers' Market, attendees will get a chance to taste soup from 11 restaurants and crown the winner of the Golden Ladle Trophy in the third annual Soup Fest.
Smiths Falls man wanted for violent offences arrested by OPPA repeat offender, wanted for several charges of violent crimes has been arrested following a search by Ontario Provincial Police in Smiths Falls. The 30-year-old accused faces many charges including uttering threats to cause bodily harm, theft, and two counts of assault.
Health Unit gives tips to reduce spread of NorovirusThe Health Unit says they have investigated several outbreaks in daycare centres and retirements homes where Norovirus was identified or suspected. Due to this increase, they are offering tips for the prevention of the spread and information on how people get infected.
18-year-old charged with 11 offences after fleeing OPP in stolen vehicleOntario Provincial Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old from Windsor, Ontario after fleeing from officers during a traffic stop on Highway 401. The driver was in a reportedly stolen vehicle, which he then crashed in Loyalist Township, resulting in his arrest.
South Frontenac Twp. celebrates reopening of expanded Storrington CentreThe newly expanded Storrington Centre at 3910 Battersea Road in Sunbury reopened, with new features such as outdoor patio space and double doors that open up for indoor and outdoor use.
Black Bears Charity Hockey Tournament raises $59,000 for local hospitalsRun by security personnel at Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, the Black Bears Charity Hockey Tournament has grown to the biggest adult hockey tournament in the Upper Ottawa Valley, raising funds for Pembroke Regional Hospital and the Deep River & District Hospital.
Snowfall causes Significant Weather Event in Renfrew CountyDue to snowfall warnings in Barry's Bay, Killaloe, Renfrew, Arnprior, and Calabogie, the County of Renfrew has declared a Significant Weather Event. Total snowfall accumulations are expected to reach 15 to 20 centimetres into the afternoon of Thursday, February 23rd.
Nominations open for Front of Yonge annual business awardsRecognizing hard work and commitment to the community, Front of Yonge Township is looking for nominations for the Business and New Business of the Year awards. The deadlines for submissions are March 15th.