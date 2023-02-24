Woman charged smashing through store window with fire extinguisher

Gananoque Police report that officers responded to a business in the city's east end on February 23rd. Officers say that at the scene a female was reported dispersing a fire extinguisher at the building and its surrounding property.

When the female could not gain access through the front door of the business she then used the fire extinguisher to break through the front window and jumped into the store. When entering the store through the broken window, the female suffered a large injury as a result but continued to chase staff and customers with the extinguisher.

Police at the scene say that they attempted to control the female so that medical attention could be administered, but the female then fought with police and was eventually restrained after resisting arrest and attempting to spit on officers.

Following the de-escalation of the incident, the 28-year-old female, from Richmond Hill was treated for her injuries and then held for a Bail Hearing where she was held in custody until her next Court appearance.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray