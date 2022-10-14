Woman charged with identity theft after stealing over $30,000

The Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has laid charges following the theft of a person's identity and money in Trenton. On October 6, 2022, around 5:50 p.m., OPP responded to a financial institution located on Dundas Street East following a report of a suspicious person trying to withdraw money from another person's account. Officers arrived on the scene and the suspect fled on foot. Following a brief foot pursuit, the accused was arrested.

The investigation discovered that the accused used another person's identification to obtain credit and withdraw funds on more than one occasion, which ended up totalling over $30000. The accused continued to provide a false name to police until fingerprints revealed their true identity.

Once the accused true identity was provided, Melissa Bessette, a 41-year-old from Montreal was charged with several offences, which include the following:

- Theft over $5000

- Theft under $5000 - two counts

- Use credit card data- four counts

- Identity theft - obtain or possess another person's identity information

- Personation with intent - intent to obtain property - two counts

- Obstruct peace officer - two counts

- Fail to comply with probation order

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on November 10, 2022.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray