Woman in mental distress pulled from creek near Gilmour Street
Brockville Police Services received a call on May 16th, 2023 regarding a female who was in distress and in a creek. Officers were called to the creek in the area of Gilmour Street at approximately 4:30 p.m.
Officers arrived at the scene along with the assistance of a citizen as well as the Brockville Fire Department and Paramedics. Police say it was learned that the female was in some type of mental distress. At the time officers arrived, she was in the water and it was believed she was having suicidal thoughts.
With a collaborative effort from everyone at the scene, the female was pulled from the creek. Police say she was assessed and taken to the Brockville General Hospital for care. Brockville Police expressed their gratitude, saying the actions of everyone at the scene are what contributed to the positive outcome of this incident.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
