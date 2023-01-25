Woman transported to hospital after multiple 911 calls in domestic disturbance

Brockville Police report that on January 21st, 2023 at about 8:00 a.m., they received multiple dropped 911 calls from a cell phone. Police were able to identify the owner of the cell phone in which the calls came from.

Officers then attended the residence of the female phone owner but found she was not there. Investigation revealed there were other locations that the female would frequent. Officers attended those locations to check for concerning emergencies.

Brockville Police officers arrived at one of the locations on Briarwood Cres. There, they report that they observed a pick-up truck running in the driveway. Inside the truck was a 24-year-old male, who police learned was the boyfriend of the female believed to be calling 911. The female was then located in the rear seat of the truck and was visibly upset with obvious injuries. The injuries were described by police as non-life-threatening.

It was learned that the female was being held in the truck against her will. She was taken to the Brockville General Hospital for medical attention. The male was arrested, charged and held for a bail hearing for the offences of two counts of assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, uttering threats and he was also in breach of a conditional sentence order. The police report says fortunately, the officers located the female when they did and prevented any further risk to her safety.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray