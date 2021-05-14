iHeartRadio
Woman wanted for attempted murder arrested

A file photo of a Kingston police officer.

KINGSTON,ONT -- Kingston Police have arrested a woman who was wanted for attempted murder. 

Police say the incident happened Thursday morning just after 10 a.m at an apartment building on Cassidy St. 

Upon arriving, police say a male victim was found with serious stab wounds and was later taken to hospital. 

According to police, the suspect took off on foot before later being located at a property on Montreal St. at around 12:35p.m.

40-year-old Laura Judge has been taken into custody. 

