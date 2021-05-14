Woman wanted for attempted murder arrested

KINGSTON,ONT -- Kingston Police have arrested a woman who was wanted for attempted murder.

Police say the incident happened Thursday morning just after 10 a.m at an apartment building on Cassidy St.

Upon arriving, police say a male victim was found with serious stab wounds and was later taken to hospital.

According to police, the suspect took off on foot before later being located at a property on Montreal St. at around 12:35p.m.

40-year-old Laura Judge has been taken into custody.