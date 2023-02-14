Women learn financial empowerment through KFPL session

A certified financial planner, who is passionate about raising the community’s financial literacy, Laura Southall is offering her expertise to Kingston Frontenac and beyond with a new book. "Financial Empowerment for Canadian Women" explores the emotional side of money before diving into financial literacy for each stage of life. Southall is also the author of Rental Properties For Canadian Women.

Those interested in the local community can learn more about her book and financial sovereignty during an online Zoom session with Southall hosted by the Kingston Frontenac Public Library on February 15th. The talk runs from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. and people can register online at https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/7717166 or over the phone at 613-549-8888.

"Laura provides expertise related to the unique financial experiences of women and wants to empower women to chart their financial course," said Jake Miller, Librarian and organizer of Adult Programming. "This is a great opportunity for people to get informed about money and build their confidence to make significant financial decisions."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray